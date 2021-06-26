SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITM. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.02 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

