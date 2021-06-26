SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

