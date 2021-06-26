SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Reaches $7.90 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $726,910.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,134.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.14 or 0.05682297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.68 or 0.01415422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00392721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00124680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.00619229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00388332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00038724 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

