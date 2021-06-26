Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Centene were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

