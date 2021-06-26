Smith Moore & CO. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,539.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,555.92. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,405.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

