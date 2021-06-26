Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $956.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.