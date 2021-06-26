Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

NYSE ETN opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.