Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

