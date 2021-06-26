Sologenic Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.06 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $204.06 million and $856,039.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00164705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00094570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,674.24 or 1.00032190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,322 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

