Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

