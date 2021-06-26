Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

