Souders Financial Advisors Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

