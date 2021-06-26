South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $129.55 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.