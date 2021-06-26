South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

