South Dakota Investment Council Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Regal Beloit worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.94.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

