South Dakota Investment Council Invests $4.20 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Polaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 176.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6,541.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $26,700,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $2,409,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.