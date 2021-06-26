South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 43,802 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 633,981 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,698,000 after buying an additional 173,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.