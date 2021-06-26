South Dakota Investment Council Sells 100,665 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,665 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

