Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

