SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 92.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $278,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

