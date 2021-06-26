SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2,095.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $138.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

