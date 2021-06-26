SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,853,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.