SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SSEZY opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

