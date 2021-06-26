Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

