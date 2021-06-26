Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.50 ($3.64). 2,167,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,966. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.63. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

