Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.50 ($3.64). 2,167,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,966. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.63. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

