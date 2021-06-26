State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. 2,348,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

