Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,576 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.