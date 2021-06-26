Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.90. Stepan reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

