Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

