Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 253.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

