Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 135.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.