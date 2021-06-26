Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$7.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

