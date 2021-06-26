Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to C$14.25

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

