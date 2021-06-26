Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,783 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,340% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

