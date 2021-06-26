Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 98,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average volume of 20,826 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

