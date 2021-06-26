StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.03. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 911,799 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $326.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 69.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StoneMor by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.