Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a na rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.17.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$10.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.