Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNPTF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

