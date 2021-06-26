Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
SNPTF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $31.51.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
