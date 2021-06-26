Susquehanna Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $176.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.