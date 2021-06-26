Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 350,000 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 1.97% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,345,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

