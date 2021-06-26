Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 117,300 KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 3.26% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,820,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KGRN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

