Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 339 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,193,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $174.70. 1,854,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

