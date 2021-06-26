Sycomore Asset Management Invests $266,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 659,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

