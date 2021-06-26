Sycomore Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,027,655 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,027,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,674,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 3.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

