SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 30th

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of SNX opened at $121.34 on Friday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

