T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,201. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.