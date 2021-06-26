Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TTWO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $136.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.