Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,721,114.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $12,148.00.

Shares of TARS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 303,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $605.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

