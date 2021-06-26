TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TC Energy.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TRP stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

