TD Securities Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,850. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 and have sold 91,100 shares worth $1,788,794.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

